Panama Canal sees $5.56 billion revenue in FY2027 budget proposal

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 05:38 IST
Panama Canal sees $5.56 billion revenue in FY2027 budget proposal

The Panama Canal Authority ​expects to generate $5.56 billion in ​revenue and contribute $3.61 ‌billion directly to ​the national treasury for fiscal year 2027, according to a budget proposal presented ‌to the Cabinet on Tuesday. The waterway projects 10,750 high-draft vessel transits for the period starting October, even as it prepares for ‌challenging water conditions and the potential for a strong El ‌Niño phenomenon.

• Direct treasury contributions would rise $414 million from the $3.19 billion approved for fiscal year 2026.

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