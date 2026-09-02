Panama Canal sees $5.56 billion revenue in FY2027 budget proposal
The Panama Canal Authority expects to generate $5.56 billion in revenue and contribute $3.61 billion directly to the national treasury for fiscal year 2027, according to a budget proposal presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday. The waterway projects 10,750 high-draft vessel transits for the period starting October, even as it prepares for challenging water conditions and the potential for a strong El Niño phenomenon.
• Direct treasury contributions would rise $414 million from the $3.19 billion approved for fiscal year 2026.