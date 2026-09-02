GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 06:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 06:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Stocks slumped at the start of ​the Asian trading session on Wednesday as ​a bond market-induced panic on global markets ‌spilled ​over into the region, after renewed attacks by the U.S. on Iran pushed oil prices higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8% ‌in early trading as South Korea's KOSPI dropped 3% on the open and Japan's Nikkei 225 sank 2.2%. S&P 500 e-mini futures were flat. Brent crude futures extended gains into a second day as trading resumed in Asia, ‌rising 0.7% to $95.34 a barrel after the U.S. launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran on Tuesday, which ‌earlier pushed oil prices to a five-week high.

"The threat of further disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz has brought about renewed anxiety over inflation, driving a selloff in stocks across most major markets and a rout in global bond markets," Westpac analysts ⁠wrote. The yield ​on the U.S. 10-year ⁠Treasury bond was up 0.4 basis point at 4.798% as the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket ⁠of six currencies, held near the highest levels of the past two weeks at 99.67.

Overnight on Wall Street, the ​S&P 500 slipped 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1% as a surge in government bond yields ⁠weighed on equities. The declines came as data from the Institute for Supply Management released on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity moderated in August ⁠amid ​a slowdown in new orders, but remained in expansionary territory.

Traders believe that the Federal Reserve is likely to lift interest rates at its next meeting in two weeks, though a hike is not certain. Fed ⁠funds futures are pricing an implied 67% probability of a 25-basis-point increase to benchmark borrowing costs at the U.S. ⁠central bank's two-day meeting ⁠ending on September 16, compared to a 39.6% chance a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Gold was flat at $4,328.59 an ounce, while bitcoin slipped 0.2% ‌to $77,246.57 and ‌ether was 0.3% lower at $2,412.60.

TRENDING

1
After over 200 days at sea, U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand

After over 200 days at sea, U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in Thailand

Global
2
US commits over $150 million in support for Pacific Islands

US commits over $150 million in support for Pacific Islands

Global
3
Massachusetts Democrats renominate Senator Ed Markey in race seen as test on generational change

Massachusetts Democrats renominate Senator Ed Markey in race seen as test on...

Global
4
WRAPUP 8-US launches new strikes on Iran and Tehran hits back in widening conflict

WRAPUP 8-US launches new strikes on Iran and Tehran hits back in widening co...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026