Russia sees no grounds for Black Sea grain deal to resume, deputy foreign minister says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 05:40 IST
Russia sees no grounds for Black Sea grain deal to resume, deputy foreign minister says

​Russia sees ‌no grounds for ​the Black Sea grain ‌deal to resume, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on ‌Wednesday, as Russia and Ukraine ‌continue to attack each other's grain export facilities.

Turkey and the United ⁠Nations ​helped ⁠mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain ⁠Initiative which was agreed in ​July 2022 to allow the ⁠safe export of nearly 33 ⁠million ​metric tons of Ukrainian grain via the Black ⁠Sea, despite the war.

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