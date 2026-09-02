Mexico's Sonora cattle crossing to US to reopen next week after repairs halt trade
The Agua Prieta cattle crossing from Sonora into the United States is expected to reopen on September 8 after exports were temporarily suspended for repairs, the Sonora Regional Livestock Union said on Tuesday. The crossing had only just resumed trade last week after a more than year-long screwworm-related closure before safety issues with a cattle inspection chute used by U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel forced a fresh shutdown on August 28.
The USDA reopened the Douglas, Arizona port to cattle imports from Mexico on August 24 as part of a phased U.S. reopening of Mexican livestock trade following a more than year-long ban over the flesh-eating New World screwworm. The agency has said it would next evaluate the reopening of ports in Santa Teresa and Columbus, New Mexico to cattle, bison and horses. The union said in its statement that the incident highlighted the need to open the Nogales quarantine facility, which would provide Sonora cattle producers with another export route into Arizona that "has all the infrastructure necessary to carry out the cattle reception and pre-inspection protocol."
The phased reopening began with exports of 700 head of cattle per day during the first week, according to Mexico's National Confederation of Livestock Organizations (CNOG). Before the Agua Prieta suspension, exports were expected to rise to 900 head per day in the second week and eventually reach about 1,300 head per day. Mexico has confirmed more than 40,600 cases of screwworm since November 2024, according to government data. Sonora state has confirmed 21 cases.