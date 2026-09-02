US military attacked two Iranian government tankers on Tuesday, Axios reports
The U.S. military attacked two Iranian government tankers as part of the round of strikes that took place on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing U.S. officials.
The U.S. military attacked two Iranian government tankers as part of the round of strikes that took place on Tuesday, Axios reported, citing U.S. officials.
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