WRAPUP 2-US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over

The U.S. and Iran found themselves back on a war footing on Wednesday after the most significant exchange of fire in weeks, with Washington threatening more devastating strikes while Iran protested an attack that it said killed five and wounded dozens of civilians at a wedding. The U.S. military's Central Command said it struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard ‌Corps air defenses, radar systems, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites on Tuesday, with Iranian media reporting hits on multiple targets near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway where Tehran has threatened tankers attempting to pass without authorization.

Iran said it struck U.S. assets in Jordan and Iraq, according to official statements, while Iranian media reports said it also attacked Bahrain. Although the IRGC said it killed a large number of U.S. forces in Jordan, two U.S. officials told Reuters there had not been any casualties, ‌according to initial assessments. Jordan's armed forces said their air defense systems dealt with 13 ballistic missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace, 10 of which were intercepted and three fell in remote areas. Bahrain said Iranian drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The IRGC ‌also said its ground forces carried out combined missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Erbil in northern Iraq, killing several U.S. personnel. Neither Iraq nor the U.S. had confirmed the attack. CONFLICT DRAINING BOTH SIDES

The clash ends a months-long stalemate since July in which both sides have largely held fire but showed no appetite for talks. Iran's war-battered economy and degraded conventional forces have left it stretched thin, while the U.S. Army has burned through much of its global stockpile of precision long-range missiles, Reuters reported last month, raising alarms about American readiness for future conflicts.

Nonetheless, the renewal of hostilities produced another exchange ⁠of defiant statements. "I ​like our position now much better, with almost total control of ⁠the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," Trump said.

"They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?" Iran's joint military command fired back with a warning that any country aiding "American evil in the region will be met with heavier, more widespread, ⁠and devastating responses, and any country that cooperates with the aggressive American army must accept its dangerous consequences."

While Washington has threatened to cripple the Iranian economy with sanctions, the Trump administration has economic problems of its own with the conflict pushing up fuel prices ahead of November congressional ​elections. Asian stocks slumped on Wednesday after the renewed U.S. airstrikes pushed oil prices to a five-week high and drove the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level in almost three years, extending a bond market selloff ⁠across global markets.

FIVE KILLED AT WEDDING In what could be one of the more significant cases of civilian casualties in the war, five people were killed and 50 wounded at a wedding near Sirik, a coastal area on the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Red Crescent reported.

The Mehr news agency said a 4-year-old ⁠child ​was among those killed, while the IRNA news agency, citing a provincial official, put the number of wounded at 68. U.S. officials have yet to comment on the incident.

"This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement, citing incidents including the blast at a school in Minab that killed 160 people at a girls' school on the first day of the war. The Pentagon has yet to issue an official finding ⁠on the Minab strike, but it may have been the result of U.S. use of outdated targeting data, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Separately, seven people were killed and eight injured in U.S. missile strikes on three locations ⁠in Iran's Khuzestan province overnight, the province's deputy governor said, according to Iranian ⁠state media. The foreign ministry statement pledged that Iran would respond to "these savage crimes with firmness."

"Those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality," Iran said. "Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow."