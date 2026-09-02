EU's Kallas: Leipzig attack had hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:23 IST
EU's Kallas: Leipzig attack had hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism

​The attempted ​attack in Leipzig had ‌all the ​hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism, ‌the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday, adding that Europe ‌needs to coordinate on what ‌more can be done given the escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The German government ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was ⁠responsible for the attempted drone ​attack last month.

Speaking ahead of an informal ⁠gathering of European foreign ministers in Ireland, ⁠Kallas ​also said that work is ongoing on 1,600 sanctions listings ⁠related to Russia's military complex and "maybe there ⁠are ⁠more to be added".

TRENDING

1
"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboobacker's remarks on restrictions for women

"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboob...

India
2
China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

Global
3
Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Global
4
UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026