EU's Kallas: Leipzig attack had hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism

​The attempted ​attack in Leipzig had ‌all the ​hallmarks of state sponsored terrorism, ‌the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday, adding that Europe ‌needs to coordinate on what ‌more can be done given the escalation of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The German government ⁠said ​on ⁠Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was ⁠responsible for the attempted drone ​attack last month.

Speaking ahead of an informal ⁠gathering of European foreign ministers in Ireland, ⁠Kallas ​also said that work is ongoing on 1,600 sanctions listings ⁠related to Russia's military complex and "maybe there ⁠are ⁠more to be added".