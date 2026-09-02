Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany
An unknown object exploded at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg on Wednesday, German police said, adding that two people sustained minor injuries.
The blast occurred in a building passageway, Bavaria state police said. They later added that the city's main train station was closed after a suspicious object was found there.
"Train services have been suspended," police said on X. Augsburg is a regional transport hub around 55 kilometres (35 miles) northwest of Munich.