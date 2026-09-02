Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:26 IST
Two injured in blast at train station in southern Germany

​An unknown object exploded ‌at a train station in the southern city of Augsburg on ‌Wednesday, German police said, adding ‌that two people sustained minor injuries.

The blast occurred in a building ⁠passageway, ​Bavaria ⁠state police said. They later added that the ⁠city's main train station was closed ​after a suspicious object was ⁠found there.

"Train services have been ⁠suspended," ​police said on X. Augsburg is a regional ⁠transport hub around 55 kilometres (35 miles) ⁠northwest ⁠of Munich.

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