2 commercial ships collide off Istanbul's Silivri coast, 10 crew members missing

The collision took place at around 3 am local time (0000 GMT), when the Turkish-flagged commercial vessel Alsu, sailing from Kocaeli to Aliaga, collided with the Turkish-flagged Tugberk Imamoglu, which was travelling from Iskenderun Port to Karadeniz Eregli, Anadolu News Agency reported, citing the Istanbul Governor's Office.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 13:08 IST
2 commercial ships collide off Istanbul's Silivri coast, 10 crew members missing
Representative Image of Marmara Sea (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkiye

Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided off the coast of Istanbul's Silivri district early Wednesday, following which authorities lost contact with one of the ships and its 10 crew members, according to Anadolu News Agency. The collision took place at around 3 am local time (0000 GMT), when the Turkish-flagged commercial vessel Alsu, sailing from Kocaeli to Aliaga, collided with the Turkish-flagged Tugberk Imamoglu, which was travelling from Iskenderun Port to Karadeniz Eregli, Anadolu News Agency reported, citing the Istanbul Governor's Office.

The incident occurred 18 nautical miles south of Silivri, the Governor's Office said. Following the collision, vessels from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety and the Coast Guard Marmara and Straits Command, along with a Coast Guard helicopter, were dispatched to the area to conduct search and rescue operations, according to Anadolu News Agency.

Initial assessments by the responding teams found no visible damage to the Alsu. However, authorities have been unable to establish contact with the Tugberk Imamoglu or its 10 crew members. Search and rescue operations are currently underway in the area, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The collision took place in the Turkish Straits, a unique system of waterways comprising the Istanbul and Canakkale Straits and the Marmara Sea, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the official website of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Straits have strategic importance as the only waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea and hold vital economic and military importance for Turkiye as well as the Black Sea riparian states.

The ministry said the Straits are also among the most challenging waterways in the world in terms of navigational safety due to strong currents, sharp turns and unpredictable changes in weather conditions. The Istanbul Strait runs across Istanbul, a city with more than 15 million inhabitants and a history spanning 3,000 years, according to the ministry.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Turkish Straits are among the most dangerous and challenging waterways in the world in terms of navigation. (ANI)

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