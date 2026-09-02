‌An unknown ​object exploded near a train station in the southern city ‌of Augsburg in the early hours of Wednesday, German police said, adding that two passersby aged 17 and ‌18 sustained minor injuries.

The blast occurred in a ‌building passageway, Bavaria state police said, adding that the injured individuals were two Ukrainian citizens. Hours later, police added that the ⁠city's ​main ⁠train station was closed after an additional suspicious object was found there.

"Train ⁠services have been suspended," police said on X. News ​outlet Bild reported that early in the morning, ⁠a hand grenade detonated in front of a jewelry store ⁠and ​that the train station itself was apparently not the target.

A police spokesperson said details ⁠on the explosive device remained unclear. Augsburg is a regional transport ⁠hub ⁠around 55 kilometres (35 miles) northwest of Munich.