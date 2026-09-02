Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 13:41 IST
Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing

‌Greenland's Foreign Minister ​Mute Egede said on Wednesday that ‌negotiations with the United States over the Arctic island's future were ongoing, but declined to ‌give details of the talks.

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between ⁠Washington ​and ⁠Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly ⁠across Europe, although the issue has since moved ​to a diplomatic track. "The officials are ⁠working hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I ⁠cannot ​share the details of those talks, but what I can tell ⁠you is that our dialogue is ongoing," ⁠Egede ⁠said during a debate in the European Parliament.

TRENDING

1
"Batli has become bhrashtachari": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia targets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over alleged IAS-IPS transfer-posting row

"Batli has become bhrashtachari": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia targets Punjab CM Bhag...

India
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond rout deepens as US and Iran trade attacks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bond rout deepens as US and Iran trade attacks

Global
3
At least 21 die in bus accident in Egypt's South Sinai, ministry says

At least 21 die in bus accident in Egypt's South Sinai, ministry says

Global
4
Dehradun T20 League 2026 to kick off today, former BCCI Vice President Mahim Verma to be chief guest

Dehradun T20 League 2026 to kick off today, former BCCI Vice President Mahim...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026