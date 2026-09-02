‌Greenland's Foreign Minister ​Mute Egede said on Wednesday that ‌negotiations with the United States over the Arctic island's future were ongoing, but declined to ‌give details of the talks.

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between ⁠Washington ​and ⁠Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly ⁠across Europe, although the issue has since moved ​to a diplomatic track. "The officials are ⁠working hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I ⁠cannot ​share the details of those talks, but what I can tell ⁠you is that our dialogue is ongoing," ⁠Egede ⁠said during a debate in the European Parliament.