Good chance that trapped workers are still alive in Nepal hydropower plant, official says
There is a high chance that dozens of workers may be found alive after a week trapped in an underground chamber at Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant following deadly flash floods, a Nepal Electricity Authority official said on Wednesday. "In Rasuwagadhi, we think 46 people are trapped in a room-like structure in the tunnel," Amhsu Kiran Shahi, a board member of the Nepal Electricity Authority, told Reuters.
"We are very confident that they must be alive after one week because ... they have food and water over there in the building."