Good chance that trapped workers are still alive in Nepal hydropower plant, official says

There ​is a ​high chance ‌that dozens ​of workers may be found alive ‌after a week trapped in an underground chamber at Nepal's Rasuwagadhi ‌hydropower plant following deadly flash floods, ‌a Nepal Electricity Authority official said on Wednesday. "In Rasuwagadhi, we think 46 ⁠people ​are ⁠trapped in a room-like structure in the ⁠tunnel," Amhsu Kiran Shahi, a ​board member of the Nepal Electricity ⁠Authority, told Reuters.

"We are very ⁠confident ​that they must be alive after one week because ... ⁠they have food and water over ⁠there ⁠in the building."