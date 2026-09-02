China stocks decline, HK flat as sentiment hit by global bond selloff

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 14:20 IST
China stocks decline, HK flat as sentiment hit by global bond selloff

​China stocks declined while Hong Kong shares ​were flat on Wednesday as ‌a global ​bond selloff and rising oil prices took a toll on investor sentiment.

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