Russian attack cuts power in Odesa region as strikes on Kyiv enter seventh day

A Russian attack ​cut power to a large part of ‌Ukraine's ​southern Black Sea region of Odesa, while strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv entered their seventh day, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

In a tactic ‌deployed since last week, Moscow has been sending swarms of drones, many of them fast-flying jet-powered models, to plague Kyiv and the surrounding region. On Tuesday, Russian air attacks killed 12 people in the region, officials said.

Kyiv ‌Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday seven people were injured and a six-storey residential building was ‌partially destroyed after a drone strike, while a nearby three-storey building was ablaze. EXPLOSIONS IN CENTRAL KYIV

The strikes also damaged a medical facility, and caused a fire on the premises of an educational establishment, the city's authorities said. A column of black smoke ⁠rose ​from a neighbourhood near ⁠the national university building and Reuters witnesses had earlier reported at least three large explosions in the centre of the city.

In Kyiv region, ⁠two people were injured and warehouses and private buildings were damaged, Governor Tymur Tkachenko said. Russian President Vladimir Putin ​said on Tuesday Moscow's forces were preparing to launch massive strikes against energy infrastructure.

POWER CUTS IN ODESA ⁠REGION Russia carried out a "massive" missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure in the Odesa region overnight, transmission system operator Ukrenergo said on ⁠Wednesday.

Ukraine's ​energy ministry said that a large number of consumers have been left without power in the region, while also reporting power cuts in four other regions. Eight people, including a child, were injured ⁠in the city of Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport, said Serhiy Lysak, the head of the city's military administration.

A ⁠24-storey apartment building was ⁠damaged, he said, adding that flats on several floors have been destroyed. Office buildings and two educational facilities were also damaged, Lysak said.