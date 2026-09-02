Sri Lanka name white-ball squads for England tour, Charith Asalanka returns as vice-captain

Sri Lanka have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, with Kusal Mendis set to captain both the T20I and ODI sides and Charith Asalanka appointed vice-captain across the two formats.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:43 IST
Sri Lanka name white-ball squads for England tour, Charith Asalanka returns as vice-captain
Sri Lanka ODI and T20I skipper Kusal Mendis. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England, with Kusal Mendis set to captain both the T20I and ODI sides and Charith Asalanka appointed vice-captain across the two formats. Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs during the tour, which begins with the opening T20I in Southampton on September 15. The second and third T20Is will be played in Cardiff and Manchester on September 17 and 19, respectively, before the ODI series begins in Chester-le-Street on September 22, as per a media release from the ICC.

Asalanka's return to the T20I squad is among the key developments, after he was left out of the format following the T20 World Cup in February. His inclusion comes after an impressive Lanka Premier League campaign, where he scored 385 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.38 and also played a decisive role in Galle Gladiators' title triumph. He will continue alongside Kusal Mendis in Sri Lanka's leadership group, while former vice-captain Kamindu Mendis has retained his place in both squads.

Pathum Nissanka, who has been in strong form recently, will provide firepower at the top of the order, with Kamindu, Asalanka, Janith Liyanage and Pavan Rathnayake among the options in the middle order. Dasun Shanaka has also returned to the ODI squad for the first time since January 2024, adding experience to the lower middle order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage give Sri Lanka further all-round options as they look to adapt to conditions in England.

Leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage has earned his maiden call-up to the ODI squad, while the bowling attack features Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka. The T20I squad includes Lahiru Udara and Tharindu Rathnayake, while Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando provide additional pace options.

Udara enters the T20I squad after a standout LPL season in which he scored 434 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.55. Sri Lanka will be aiming to secure their first bilateral series win against England in 12 years during the tour.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. Sri Lanka T20I squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando. (ANI)

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