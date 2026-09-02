Berlin prepared for Russian reaction to German countermeasures after drone incident, spokesperson says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:47 IST
Berlin prepared for Russian reaction to German countermeasures after drone incident, spokesperson says

The ​German government ​expects Moscow to ‌respond with ​measures after it blamed Russia for ‌an attempted drone attack on a major air freight hub last month, a government ‌spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding ‌that Berlin is prepared for those measures. "At the same time, we assume that the ⁠Kremlin ​has ⁠understood yesterday's message loud and clear. These hybrid ⁠attacks will not achieve their political objective," ​the spokesperson added.

Berlin said on Tuesday ⁠that it had concluded that Russia ⁠was responsible ​for the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport and ordered a ⁠series of measures in response, including the ⁠closure ⁠of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Germany.

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