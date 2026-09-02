Berlin prepared for Russian reaction to German countermeasures after drone incident, spokesperson says
The German government expects Moscow to respond with measures after it blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack on a major air freight hub last month, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin is prepared for those measures. "At the same time, we assume that the Kremlin has understood yesterday's message loud and clear. These hybrid attacks will not achieve their political objective," the spokesperson added.
Berlin said on Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Germany.