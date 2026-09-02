EU announces measures to support trade with Armenia
The European Union announced temporary measures to support and boost trade with Armenia on Wednesday after Russia imposed restrictions on the country. The EU said there would be a temporary suspension of import duties for a broad range of Armenian products, including selected agricultural products subject to tariff-rate quotas, adding that the steps would liberalise around 80% of Armenian exports to the EU.
Russia has announced trade restrictions upon Armenia, as its once-close ally seeks deeper ties with Brussels and Washington.