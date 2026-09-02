EU announces measures to support trade with Armenia

The ​European ​Union announced temporary ‌measures to ​support and boost trade ‌with Armenia on Wednesday after Russia imposed restrictions on the ‌country. The EU said there would ‌be a temporary suspension of import duties for a broad ⁠range ​of ⁠Armenian products, including selected agricultural products ⁠subject to tariff-rate quotas, adding ​that the steps would liberalise ⁠around 80% of Armenian exports to ⁠the ​EU.

Russia has announced trade restrictions upon ⁠Armenia, as its once-close ally seeks ⁠deeper ⁠ties with Brussels and Washington.