Swiss government names new president for Swiss National Bank's bank council

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 15:55 IST
Swiss government names new president for Swiss National Bank's bank council

The ​Swiss government ​on Wednesday named ‌Christoph Ammann ​as the new president of the Swiss National Bank's ‌Bank Council, the body which oversees the central bank. Ammann will replace Barbara Janom Steiner ‌from May 1, 2027, the SNB said. ‌Janom Steiner, who has been president since 2019, will step down after reaching the ⁠maximum ​term in ⁠office.

Ammann, a former member of the Cantonal ⁠Government and Head of the Department of ​Economic Affairs, Energy and Environment of the ⁠Canton of Bern, has been a member ⁠of ​the SNB's Bank Council since 2019. The Bank Council oversees and controls ⁠the conduct of business by the SNB, notably ⁠regarding ⁠compliance with legislation, regulations and directives, but does not decide monetary policy.

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