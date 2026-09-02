Erdogan says Turkey would consider full membership of China- and Russia-led security bloc

​NATO member ​Turkey would consider ‌taking its ​relations with the China ‌and Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, to a higher level, ‌President Tayyip Erdogan said on ‌Wednesday. "Turkey's prospect of (full) membership to the organisation does not imply a ⁠breakaway ​from ⁠any other bloc or from the West," ⁠Erdogan said, according to a ​transcript of remarks he made ⁠to journalists on his return flight ⁠from ​Kyrgyzstan.

Erdogan attended a summit of the SCO, ⁠of which Turkey is a "dialogue partner", ⁠in ⁠Bishkek on Tuesday.