SNAPSHOT-How are search operations progressing in Nepal, a week after deadly flash flood?

Authorities in Nepal have been working for days to find more survivors of ​the devastating flash flood that ravaged the Himalayan nation and ​neighbouring Tibet, killing over 1,000 people, with thousands more ‌still missing. Here ​is a look at the situation on the ground, a week after the disaster struck.

WHAT HAPPENED? An unprecedented deluge of ice, rock, mud and debris descended the mountains on the morning of August 26, with experts suspecting ‌a glacier collapse to be the trigger.

At least 1,114 people have been killed and 2,916 are missing in Nepal, while China's death toll is at 16, with 546 people still missing. HOW WAS INFRASTRUCTURE AFFECTED?

The United Nations Development Programme said the disaster created 2.2 million tons of debris, including parts of buildings, rocks, and ‌sediment. A tenth of Nepal's electricity generation has been hit, as the flood damaged eight existing and four under-construction power projects. Officials said only "some" of ‌them can be repaired.

Nearly 50 suspension bridges were also hit, of which authorities say 20 can be repaired. The remaining will need to be rebuilt. In addition, 31 motorable bridges were washed away.

The finance minister has said that Nepal may need $4 billion to $5 billion to rebuild after the flood. HOW IS THE SEARCH EFFORT PROGRESSING?

Rescuers have deployed heavy machinery, helicopters, and excavators to ⁠reach over ​11,000 people so far. More than 9,200 ⁠army troops are on the ground to help rescue people, manage bodies, and clear blocked roads.

The key focus at present, however, is on the tunnels of devastated hydroelectric plants, whose ⁠powerhouses have spaces and rooms for people to stay. Authorities are grappling with collapsed debris and floodwater to reach 639 people still believed to be trapped in the ruins of ​projects, including dozens believed to be in the tunnels. About 279 people have been rescued from the project sites.

ARE OTHER COUNTRIES HELPING? Nepal's foreign ⁠minister said last week that foreign help was needed in specialised and technical areas in which the country does not have expertise.

Apart from relief supplies and aid worth over $42 billion, countries have ⁠since ​dispatched specialised rescue teams to Nepal. India and China have already sent tunnel experts and specialised forensic teams, while South Korea will dispatch a 44-member emergency relief team.

Beijing has said it will send more DNA identification experts and supplies. Singapore has also sent a six-person ‘victim identification team’, with 13 more members and ⁠DNA testing equipment expected on Wednesday.

WHAT IS THE SITUATION IN TIBET? Heavy machinery and other equipment reached the worst-affected Gyirong border crossing into Nepal for the ⁠first time on Wednesday, after China rebuilt ⁠the only road leading to it, which was washed away by the flood.

Equipment and supplies were earlier being airdropped to front-line rescuers, who had trekked through the mountains to reach the site. Showing footage of rescue teams and excavators, ‌state broadcaster CCTV said ‌rescue crews equipped with life-detection devices and search dogs had been deployed.

(Compiled by ​Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Saad Sayeed)