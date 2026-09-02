India to exempt high-end sectors such as semiconductors from government-mandated standards
India plans to exempt high-end sectors such as semiconductors from government-mandated standards, trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
India plans to exempt high-end sectors such as semiconductors from government-mandated standards, trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
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