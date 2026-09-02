India to exempt high-end sectors such as semiconductors from government-mandated standards

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:39 IST
India to exempt high-end sectors such as semiconductors from government-mandated standards

​India ‌plans to exempt high-end ‌sectors such ‌as ⁠semiconductors from ​government-mandated standards, ⁠trade ⁠minister Piyush ​Goyal said ⁠on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela soon, sources say

Chevron, KEO Capital, ENI and Primavera to sign energy pacts in Venezuela so...

Global
2
Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank workers

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL seeking regularisation of sewer, septic tank w...

India
3
US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Global
4
Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Outpace Industry Growth by 1.9X (est.)

Sonalika Clocks Highest-Ever August Overall Sales of 12,581 Tractors, to Out...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026