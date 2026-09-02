Mexico starts anti-dumping investigation into Japan's steel sheets

​Mexico has ‌started an ​anti-dumping investigation into imports of steel sheet ‌originating in Japan, according to a resolution published in the country's official gazette.

The ‌investigation, accepted by the Mexican ‌Ministry of Economy, was requested by Grupo Acerero that claimed unfair international trade practices, specifically ⁠price discrimination, ​on ⁠imported steel sheets manufactured in Japan. The resolution ⁠set the investigation period through ​2025, and the damage analysis period from ⁠January 2023 through December 2025.

The anti-dumping investigation ⁠will ​be done on steel sheet imports originating in Japan, regardless ⁠of the country of export, the resolution published ⁠in ⁠the official gazette added.