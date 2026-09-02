After 286 days at sea, US aircraft carrier visits Thailand for 'well-deserved' R&R 

U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln arrived in port in eastern Thailand on Wednesday after 286 days at sea, including a lengthy deployment in the Middle East, amid reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions on board. The nuclear-powered Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 personnel, was involved in the U.S. ‌naval blockade and combat operations in the war with Iran and — according to Democratic lawmakers — set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea.

Accompanied by other U.S. naval vessels, the Lincoln arrived early Wednesday in Thailand, the United States' only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia, for rest and recuperation during a visit that Thai officials said would last five days. By afternoon, busloads of sailors and Marines wearing civilian clothes, many smiling and waving, started arriving at a hotel in the resort city of ‌Pattaya, about 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Bangkok.

'TRULY HISTORIC' ACCOMPLISHMENTS "Our arrival in Laem Chabang provides a well-deserved opportunity for our Sailors and Marines to rest and recharge," the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, Rear Admiral Robert E. Loughran, said ‌in a statement.

"What this strike group has accomplished is truly historic. I could not be prouder of the exceptional professionalism and expertise demonstrated by every member of this team during our operations." The Lincoln was deployed last November. Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but those can be extended during times of conflict.

Shakeira Fairfax flew in from New Jersey and was waiting outside the Pattaya hotel to meet her 25-year-old daughter Jade, a crew member on the Lincoln. Fairfax said there were moments during the long deployment after the start of the Iran war when morale was ⁠low, when contact was ​limited and she feared for her daughter's safety.

"There was ⁠a period of silence," she said. "It was an uncertain time, it was a scary time. It was difficult, it was definitely difficult, but she has a support system," she told reporters. "I just can't wait to see her smile. I can't wait to hear 'Mom', I know that's the first ⁠thing she's gonna say."

Eastern Thailand is long accustomed to port visits by the U.S. Navy and has a relationship going back to the Vietnam War, when Pattaya was a sleepy beach town close to a naval base and an airfield used by U.S. bombers, with ​thousands of U.S. personnel based in the area. Thailand became a U.S. treaty ally in 1954 before being designated a major non-NATO ally in 2003. The two countries' militaries maintain strong ties and hold joint exercises every year.

The ⁠Lincoln, its broad flight deck packed with helicopters and warplanes, including the latest F-35 fighter jets, arrived in Laem Chabang early on Wednesday and the guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. docked in nearby Sri Racha. Both vessels were streaked with rust and showed mottled paint along the waterlines. A third ⁠ship, ​the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls, arrived in the port of Map Tha Phut.

'DRINKS, HAVING FUN, AND LETTING LOOSE' The port visit has raised hopes of an economic boost for Pattaya, which also has a long-standing reputation as a sex tourism destination.

The city's mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, met the commander of the Lincoln on Wednesday and said U.S. officials had placed restrictions on the crew's activities during the stay, including on water sports and visiting certain entertainment zones after sunset, which he ⁠said could present a negative image. Police will deploy additional patrols around Pattaya's main beachfront and nightlife district, following raids over the weekend and the arrest of 40 to 50 people for suspected prostitution.

Although illegal in Thailand, the sex industry ⁠operates openly in tourism hubs, including in Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, despite ⁠occasional crackdowns. On the eve of the Lincoln's arrival, Pattaya street vendors near the city's infamous "Walking Street" nightlife zone were excited by the prospect of a boost in sales.

"It's been so quiet these days," said clothes seller Kadsalin Ketpa, 43. "I hope with their arrival they would drive my sales up." Food seller Saroch, 45, said port visits by the U.S. military were ‌good for business.

"They're here for drinks, ‌having fun, and letting loose," Saroch said.