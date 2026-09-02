Kashmiri diaspora condemns Pakistan's atrocities in PoJK as Bradford protest crosses 60th day

Kashmiri diaspora members protesting outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford for more than 60 days have intensified their condemnation of Pakistan's military and political establishment, accusing Pakistani security forces of committing atrocities against civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Addressing protesters, speakers stated that the demonstrations were aimed at highlighting what they described as the killing and mistreatment of children across the region, women and elderly people. They stated that their criticism was directed at Pakistan's ruling generals and successive governments rather than the Pakistani people.

"We hate the ruling generals and all the illegal governments that have come in and have done everything in their power to silence us," one speaker stated. The protesters also rejected Pakistan's claim over Kashmir and called for the Kashmiri people to determine their own political future. "Kashmir will never be a part of Pakistan," the speaker stated.

Another speaker accused Pakistan of imposing fear and repression on its own population while using even harsher measures against people in what the protesters described as "occupied Kashmir." "The oppression you have carried out against the people of Pakistan has silenced them," the speaker said, alleging that Kashmiris had faced "unprecedented oppression and brutality" for demanding basic rights and fundamental freedoms.

The speakers condemned the reported use of force against civilians in PoJK, saying, "You did not spare our mothers, sisters or children." They also accused Pakistani authorities of attempting to suppress dissent by restricting internet access and allegedly requiring residents to sign affidavits before services could be restored. The Bradford protesters said the overseas Kashmiri community would continue exposing what they called Pakistani state repression internationally and speak out against the Pakistani security forces' brutal exploitation across the region. "Your tactics will neither make Kashmiris bow down nor can you buy them," one speaker said. (ANI)