Everton's Fans' Forum on Wednesday criticised the ​club's planning and recruitment following the ​close of the transfer window, ‌saying ​supporters deserved answers after another window marked by late activity and a failed pursuit of key targets. The forum, which ‌meets regularly with Everton's board to discuss supporter issues, said fans had been promised a more professional and structured recruitment process but had again seen the club scrambling in ‌the final days of the window to address long-standing needs.

The criticism followed Everton's ‌failure to complete a deal for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun on deadline day, leaving manager David Moyes short of options after Beto joined Fiorentina. "The Fans Forum believes supporters deserve a clear explanation of ⁠what ​went wrong during ⁠this transfer window, why key targets were not secured and what measures will be put in place ⁠to ensure these failures are not repeated," it said in a statement on X.

Thierno Barry ​is Everton's main striker, with Brennan Johnson, Tyrique George and academy prospect Braiden ⁠Graham among the other attacking options Moyes has. Everton allowed Iliman Ndiaye and Nathan Patterson to leave and ⁠brought ​in Ainsley Maitland-Niles as long-serving Seamus Coleman's replacement at full back.

"The decision to allow players to leave without having suitable replacements secured has left the squad ⁠looking dangerously short in key areas," the Fans' Forum said. "The collapse of yet another ⁠transfer at the ⁠11th hour only adds to that frustration." Everton, who started the Premier League season with a win and a draw, host Manchester ‌United on ‌Sunday.