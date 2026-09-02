Kiren Rijiju holds series of bilateral talks on sidelines of NAM Summit in Belgrade

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from several nations on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Belgrade, focusing on bolstering bilateral cooperation and broadening engagement across vital sectors.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:57 IST
Kiren Rijiju holds series of bilateral talks on sidelines of NAM Summit in Belgrade
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju meeting with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, on the sidelines of the NAM Summit in Belgrade. (Photo: X/@KirenRijiju). Image Credit: ANI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders from several nations on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Belgrade, focusing on bolstering bilateral cooperation and broadening engagement across vital sectors. During the diplomatic outreach, Rijiju held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, to deliberate on ways to intensify the robust and historic ties between New Delhi and Riyadh while exploring pathways to expand collaboration in domains of shared concern.

Rijiju stated on X, "Met with H.E. Waleed A. M. Elkhereiji, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Exchanged views on further strengthening the close & enduring India-Saudi Arabia partnership & advancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest." The Union Minister also met Ana Brnabic, President of the Serbian National Assembly, where both sides deliberated on the enduring connection between India and Serbia, alongside the significance of legislative diplomacy in bridging the two nations and their populations.

Following the interaction, Rijiju posted on X, "Had a warm & meaningful meeting with H.E. Ana Brnabic, President (Speaker) of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. Reflected on the strong bonds of friendship between India & Serbia & the important role of parliamentary exchanges in bringing our two countries & our people closer." Continuing his schedule, Rijiju held talks with Angola's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete Antonio, with a focus on strengthening the bilateral alliance and widening cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Furthermore, he met Serbian Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade, Jagoda Lazarevic, to review opportunities for scaling up commercial and economic ties while forging fresh pathways for joint growth. Earlier on Tuesday, Rijiju called on Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, reaffirming the firm friendship and expanding partnership underpinned by mutual regard and collective priorities.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Rijiju noted, "Called on H.E. Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, in Belgrade. Had a warm and meaningful interaction, reaffirming the strong friendship and growing partnership between India and Serbia, rooted in mutual respect & shared interests." (ANI)

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