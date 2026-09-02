US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as AI boost counters US-Iran tensions 

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 20:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as AI boost counters US-Iran tensions 

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow indexes rose on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed U.S.-Iran clashes against signs of strength in the AI trade. The latest strikes have pushed geopolitical tensions front and center, ending the ‌uneasy calm of recent weeks and reviving inflation concerns, as the biggest U.S.-Iran exchange of fire since July fueled fears of a broader regional conflict.

But the AI growth engine has helped sentiment, and investors are betting that a modest dose of macroeconomic uncertainty would not be enough to derail the tech trade. "When it comes to AI, we're ‌just at the precipice. We are at the beginning of what is a very significant revolution in the way technology and data is managed," said Thomas ‌Kikis, head of markets, U.S. and the Americas, at Standard Chartered.

At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 246.01 points, or 0.47%, to 53,012.89, the S&P 500 gained 8.22 points, or 0.11%, to 7,639.69 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 14.92 points, or 0.06%, to 26,084.86. Major movers included Dell, which gained 6.7% after raising its annual profit and revenue forecast.

Brown-Forman rose 4.2% after the Jack ⁠Daniel's maker beat first-quarter ​profit estimates. The Magnificent Seven group of ⁠stocks was mixed, with Nvidia up 1.2%, while Microsoft and Tesla fell 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

BOND YIELDS PRESSURE STOCKS Equities have been under pressure from elevated yields on risk-free U.S. Treasuries, which reduce the appeal ⁠of taking on the added risk of buying stocks.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session, but is still close to its highest ​since January last year. "Investors are very concerned about the upward trend in global bond yields and as a result, are lightening their exposure to equities ⁠where they have substantial profits," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Any flare-up in the Middle East could also complicate the interest-rate outlook further. Over the past week, traders have sharply increased bets ⁠on ​a September rate hike after Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said taming price pressures is the central bank's chief focus. Markets are now pricing in a 66.2% chance of a hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared with about 37% a week ago.

Investors are contending with seasonal weakness too. Since 1926, the ⁠benchmark S&P 500 has lost 0.7% on average in September, making it the weakest month for stocks and the only one with a negative average return, according ⁠to Fisher Investments, which cited data from Finaeon. Energy ⁠stocks, which have been among the few gainers in recent sessions, dipped marginally as Brent crude erased gains from earlier in the session. Valero Energy edged 0.3% lower, while Chevron was flat.

Investors will also parse the jobs report on Friday, which could ‌help set the tone ‌for equities. Recent inflation data has offered mixed cues.

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