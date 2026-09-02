HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the ​U.S. Open on Wednesday (times GMT):

1725 MEDVEDEV ADVANCES Former ​champion Daniil Medvedev came through a ‌testing third ​set after cruising through the opening two to seal a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over American Sebastian Gorzny in just over two hours.

1650 PEGULA ‌DOMINATES Third seed Jessica Pegula powered into the third round with a 6-3 6-1 victory over fellow American Sofia Kenin, setting up a meeting with Canada's Leylah Fernandez, who beat Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4 6-1.

1640 SHNAIDER WINS Diana ‌Shnaider held off a second-set fightback from former U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova to seal a 6-1 ‌7-6 (4) win and reach the third round.

1630 PAOLINI THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND Italian 19th seed Jasmine Paolini advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 victory over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini.

1600 TOWNSEND ADVANCES American Taylor Townsend made quick work of Australia's Taylah Preston, ⁠earning a ​6-1 6-1 victory to ⁠become the first player on the day to advance to the third round.

1500 PLAY BEGINS Play began in New York under cloudy skies, ⁠with temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius.

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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v ⁠Sofia Kenin (U.S.) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v ⁠Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Polina Iatcenko (Russia) Jaime Faria (Portugal) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) 7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Sebastian Gorzny (U.S.)

11-Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) v Sloane Stephens (U.S.) Rei Sakamoto (Japan) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

Lanlana Tararudee (Thailand) ‌v 6-Linda Noskova (Czechia)