“Exceptional talent”: Bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi hails Sree Charani 

India women's cricket team bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi has heaped praise on young spinner Sree Charani, describing her as an “exceptional talent” ahead of India’s second match of the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 against Hong Kong, China Women, scheduled for Thursday. Charani, the no. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I rankings, played a key role in India’s emphatic 94-run victory over Thailand Women in their tournament opener on Sunday. The young spinner returned impressive figures of 2/10 in three overs as India bowled Thailand out for just 65 while defending a target of 160.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Salvi praised Charani as an exceptional talent, highlighting her strong impact on the team, focus on the basics and eagerness to learn. He also lauded her approach in training, where she consistently challenges herself in different match situations. “I think she is an exceptional talent. She has created an impact from day one that she has stepped into the Indian women's cricket team. And one year down the line, you see where she has reached in the rankings as well. I think she is someone who focusses majorly on her basics while she is practising in the nets. And every day there is some of the other things she wants to learn. And if you see the practise sessions, if you are following that, if you are covering that, you will see every single time that she comes into the nets, she challenges herself to different, different situations. And tries to, you know, express herself in the nets also,” he said.

In their tournament opener, India posted 159/9, powered by Shafali Verma's explosive 64 off 36 balls. India bowled Thailand out for just 65 in 16.1 overs. India's bowlers dominated from the outset, with Deepti Sharma taking 3/0 in 1.1 overs, Nandni Sharma claiming 3/18 and Charani returning 2/10. Thailand's Nannapat Koncharoenkai offered some resistance with 41 off 48 balls, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled.

Earlier, Shafali smashed eight fours and three sixes to anchor India's innings. She received support from Pratika Rawal, who scored 22 on her T20I debut, before Thailand fought back with regular wickets. Suleeporn Laomi was their best bowler with 3/26. The match also marked Deepti Sharma's 150th T20I appearance, making her only the third Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to reach the milestone.

India will look to maintain their winning momentum as they next face Hong Kong, China Women on September 3. (ANI)