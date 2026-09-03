Elliott has built stake in Deutsche Telekom, opposes T-Mobile merger, Bloomberg News reports

​Elliott Investment ​Management ‌has built a ​sizeable stake in Deutsche ‌Telekom and indicated that the company should ditch a ‌potential merger with T-Mobile ‌US, its American arm, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, ⁠citing ​people ⁠familiar with the matter. The activist ⁠investor wants the German ​telecom company to consider alternative ⁠ways to unlock shareholder ⁠value, ​including larger share buybacks, the report ⁠added.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report.