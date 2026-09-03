Plane carrying US DHS chief safely lands after suffering engine failure

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 01:40 IST
Plane carrying US DHS chief safely lands after suffering engine failure

​A U.S. ​Coast ‌Guard-operated Gulfstream V ​jet carrying Homeland Security ‌Secretary Markwayne Mullin safely diverted to Reagan Washington National ‌Airport on Wednesday after ‌suffering an engine failure. The pilot declared an emergency ⁠after ​the ⁠right engine failed, and safely landed ⁠at Reagan, according to ​Mullin and air traffic control ⁠audio.

"The United States Coast ⁠Guard ​pilots made the single engine landing ⁠feel routine," Mullin said on ⁠X. "No ⁠panic, just straight professionalism."

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