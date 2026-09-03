Plane carrying US DHS chief safely lands after suffering engine failure
A U.S. Coast Guard-operated Gulfstream V jet carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin safely diverted to Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday after suffering an engine failure. The pilot declared an emergency after the right engine failed, and safely landed at Reagan, according to Mullin and air traffic control audio.
"The United States Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine," Mullin said on X. "No panic, just straight professionalism."