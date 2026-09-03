Tennis-Ruthless Muchova routs Boulter to reach US Open third round

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 02:29 IST
Tennis-Ruthless Muchova routs Boulter to reach US Open third round

​World number seven Karolina Muchova ​stormed into the third ‌round ​of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a crushing 6-1 6-0 victory over Britain's Katie ‌Boulter.

Rain forced the meeting to be moved to the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium and the two-time semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows was ruthless from ‌start to finish. The world number 62 briefly threatened to make ‌a contest of it, breaking in Muchova's first service game, but she struggled to find any rhythm after that.

Muchova recovered immediately and took full advantage of ⁠Boulter's unforced ​errors, 15 ⁠of which came in the first set alone, to take the opener. The second followed ⁠much the same script, with the Czech continuing to dictate play while ​Boulter failed to hold serve throughout the match, allowing Muchova ⁠to secure the win in under an hour.

"I was happy about my composure. ⁠We ​changed courts to this one with the roof, so of course I'm really happy with the way I adapted," Muchova said ⁠on court. Muchova, who claimed the mixed doubles title in New York ⁠with compatriot Jakub ⁠Mensik, will next face the winner of the all-American clash between Emma Navarro and Caty McNally.

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