Mexican musician, family members slain in gruesome shooting at upscale penthouse

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 01:52 IST
Mexican musician, family members slain in gruesome shooting at upscale penthouse

A Mexican ​musician, his pregnant wife, 3-year-old daughter, ​a young domestic worker ‌and the family's ​pet dog were tied up and shot dead in a gruesome scene at his penthouse in ‌an upscale residential block outside Mexico City.

Their 6-year-old son was found at the scene unharmed, local authorities said on Wednesday. Jonathan Melendez, 38, was a composer who played ‌keyboard for the indie rock band Camilo Septimo. His wife, Ana Paola, ‌was approximately four months pregnant, officials said.

The couple, their toddler daughter, and a 21-year-old woman who worked at their home had all been shot at the apartment on Tuesday night, the ⁠State of ​Mexico prosecutor's office ⁠said in a statement. The victims, including the family's dog, were bound with duct tape. The three-year-old ⁠girl was shot in the head at close range, authorities said. Two other victims ​were also shot in the head, and one was shot in the ⁠back.

The prosecutor's office said it had arrested two suspects, including an associate of Melendez who could ⁠have ​used his relationship with the musician to gain access to the apartment. Neighbors reported hearing shouts and gunshots, local media reported, and the bodies were ⁠found inside the penthouse shortly before midnight.

Camilo Septimo is a synthpop and indie ⁠band that was expected ⁠to play its next show in the border city of Ciudad Juarez later this month.

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