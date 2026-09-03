Plane carrying U.S. DHS chief lands after suffering engine failure

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 03:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 03:14 IST
Plane carrying U.S. DHS chief lands after suffering engine failure

A ​U.S. Coast Guard-operated Gulfstream V jet carrying Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin ‌safely diverted to Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday after suffering an engine failure. The pilot declared an emergency ‌after the right engine failed on a flight from ‌Atlanta to the Washington, D.C., area and landed at Reagan, according to Mullin and air traffic control audio.

The C-37A plane had 14 people ⁠on board, ​according to ⁠the pilot. It landed around 1:35 p.m. ET (1735 GMT) "The United States ⁠Coast Guard pilots made the single engine landing feel routine," ​Mullin said on X. "No panic, just straight professionalism." He ⁠added: "After we landed, the pilots told me that was a ⁠first ​for them! We could not have been in better hands."

The Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment ⁠and referred questions to the Coast Guard, which did not immediately comment. The ⁠plane ⁠has been in service since 2002 and is based at Air Station Washington.

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