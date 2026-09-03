FBI says it is investigating report that millions of US drivers’ licenses exposed in data breach

​The FBI ​says ‌it is investigating a ​report that millions of ‌American drivers’ licenses were exposed online. On Tuesday, the independent journalist Brian ‌Krebs said that he had ‌discovered a dark web site selling digital scans of millions of ⁠drivers ​licenses ⁠from people in the United States and ⁠Canada and had confirmed the ​authenticity of the data being sold ⁠with nine people.

In a brief ⁠statement ​issued Wednesday, the bureau said it was “looking into ⁠the incident” but could not comment “due ⁠to the ⁠ongoing nature of the investigation.”