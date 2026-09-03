FBI says it is investigating report that millions of US drivers’ licenses exposed in data breach
The FBI says it is investigating a report that millions of American drivers’ licenses were exposed online. On Tuesday, the independent journalist Brian Krebs said that he had discovered a dark web site selling digital scans of millions of drivers licenses from people in the United States and Canada and had confirmed the authenticity of the data being sold with nine people.
In a brief statement issued Wednesday, the bureau said it was “looking into the incident” but could not comment “due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”