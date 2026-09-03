Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods loses driver's license for five years in plea deal, avoids jail time

Tiger Woods will have his license suspended for five years after reaching a plea deal in his impaired-driving case on Wednesday that will allow the decorated golfer to ​avoid jail time. The 15-times major champion, who initially pleaded not guilty, entered a no-contest motion on all charges and was adjudicated guilty at a change-of-plea hearing he attended at Martin County Courthouse.

NBA-Clippers lose ​five first-round draft picks, fined $30 million after Leonard probe

The NBA came down hard on the Los Angeles Clippers, stripping the team of ‌five first-round ​draft picks, imposing a $30 million fine and suspending owner Steve Ballmer for a year over salary cap circumvention tied to Kawhi Leonard. After a year-long probe, the NBA said in a statement on Wednesday that an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization.

QB J.J. McCarthy still 'developing,' Vikings GM says

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy's descent from starter to possibly third on the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart doesn't mean he's on his way out, first-year general manager Nolan Teasley said Wednesday. Teasley said that he anticipates the former first-round draft pick will be on the team's roster when the Vikings open the season on ‌Sept. 13 against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

Basketball-Caitlin Clark embraces global spotlight ahead of World Cup debut

Caitlin Clark says the chance to inspire fans and help grow women's basketball around the globe outweighs the intense scrutiny that follows her every move as she prepares for her long-awaited senior World Cup debut with the U.S. Clark arrives at the tournament carrying huge expectations as the reigning champions begin their bid for a fifth consecutive world title.

Athletics-Car crash leaves Davis-Woodhall facing late decision on Budapest event

Olympic long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall has been unable to train ahead of next week's World Athletics Ultimate Championship after suffering a severe concussion in a car accident, casting doubt over her participation in the event. The American said the head-on collision occurred while she was driving to a training session.

Tennis-Ruthless Muchova routs Boulter to reach US Open third round

World number seven Karolina Muchova stormed into the third round of the ‌U.S. Open on Wednesday with a crushing 6-1 6-0 victory over Britain's Katie Boulter. Rain forced the meeting to be moved to the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium and the two-time semi-finalist at Flushing Meadows was ruthless from start to finish.

Report: Gardner-Webb fires first-year head football coach

Gardner-Webb has dismissed first-year head football coach Kris McCullough, ESPN reported Wednesday. The university hired McCullough, 30, in December following the resignation of Cris Reisert, who ‌became Toledo's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Jalen Hurts: 'Clearly' grew apart from A.J. Brown last season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed former teammate A.J. Brown's assessment that the two had grown apart last season, albeit with a bit of prodding. In an interview with GQ magazine published Tuesday, Hurts was asked if he and Brown -- who is now with the New England Patriots -- had drifted apart.

Our top Heisman Trophy candidate in every FBS conference

No individual award in major American sports invokes more nostalgia than the Heisman Trophy. Beyond recognizing the best player in college football -- OK, let's be honest: the best skill-position player in college football - the Heisman captures the essence of a season. Name a year in recent memory, and the story of the season is often reflected in the Heisman recipient: Johnny Manziel introducing the spread-offense revolution to the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Ricky Williams sending Texas on the road back to greatness in 1998. Cam Newton willing Auburn to a national championship in 2010.

Misplaced mail forces Wings C Li Yueru to miss FIBA World Cup

Dallas Wings center Li ⁠Yueru is unable to travel ​to Berlin for the FIBA World Cup because of a lost passport and will not play for China. The ⁠Chinese team is scheduled to open play in the event Friday against the United States.

Tennis-Medvedev, Pegula, Shelton advance as rain disrupts US Open schedule

Daniil Medvedev flew into the third round after an avian disruption at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as American Jessica Pegula crushed compatriot Sofia Kenin and Ben Shelton overcame Hubert Hurkacz on another rainswept day. Medvedev, the 2021 winner, beat U.S. wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1 6-3 7-5 to start the action at Louis Armstrong Stadium, where two birds landing on the net became the biggest source of ⁠frustration for the mercurial Russian.

Tennis-Home crowd powers Shelton past Hurkacz in US Open second round

Ben Shelton survived a tough test from Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open third round, relying on the deafening cheers of the partisan American crowd to power him through. The eighth seed, bidding to end a 23-year U.S. men's major title drought, arrived in New York on the back of his Montreal victory and enjoyed strong backing in Arthur Ashe Stadium during the finely poised ​encounter.

Justin Tucker among 3 kickers to work out for Jets

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was one of three kickers to work out Wednesday for the New York Jets, multiple media outlets reported. Also at the workout were Michael Badgley and Joshua Karty.

Tennis-Top contenders Gauff, Zeverev face stern tests against familiar foes in US Open

The U.S. Open's second round continues on Thursday, ⁠with top seeds Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime facing opponents who have pushed them hard in the past. TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: PAULA BADOSA V COCO GAUFF

Tennis-US Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day at the U.S. Open on Wednesday (times GMT): 2135 DE MINAUR WINS

Court denies NCAA appeal, rules Missouri DT Sterling Webb eligible

Defensive tackle Sterling Webb is eligible to play for Missouri after a judge denied the NCAA's motion to dismiss a temporary restraining order on Wednesday. Webb started eight games for Missouri last season and three in 2024 after playing two seasons ⁠at ​New Mexico State.

Tennis-Lucky loser Bu sends Jodar out of US Open in rain-affected opener

Rafael Jodar was tripped up at the first hurdle of his maiden U.S. Open campaign on Wednesday, as the Spanish 12th seed failed to find his rhythm and fell 6-2 6-1 6-1 to Chinese lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete. Back at the site of his junior triumph two years ago, the 19-year-old Jodar looked unusually out of sorts after his first-round clash was delayed by a day due to rain, with a flurry of unforced errors handing Bu the opening set.

MLS transactions roundup: Inter Miami acquire Riquelme Fillipi

Inter Miami signed winger Riquelme Fillipi from Brazil's SE Palmeiras through the end of the 2029-30 season. Financial terms were not disclosed on Wednesday by the Herons, who hold an option for the 2030-31 season.

Tennis-Zverev soaks up pressure to advance, rain plays spoilsport at US Open

Alexander Zverev ⁠weathered a storm from Lorenzo Sonego to reach the U.S. Open second round on Tuesday and keep alive his bid to reach a third straight Grand Slam final, after relentless rain wreaked havoc with the schedule at Flushing Meadows. Americans Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz earlier powered through under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium before new crowd favourite Alexandra Eala underlined her growing promise with a ⁠near-flawless display.

Emmitt Smith accused of cheating solar investor out of $2.5M

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith has ⁠been accused of cheating an investor in a Texas solar energy project out of $2.5 million. A lawsuit filed Monday in Delaware's Chancery Court claims the NFL's all-time leading rusher and his business partners used the money loaned by a Native American group to instead pay back a different company they owed money to -- "essentially, like a Ponzi scheme," the suit claims.

Basketball-Ukrainian Koval confirms she left NCAA women's program after signing of Russian player

Ukrainian basketball player Kate Koval confirmed on Wednesday that she left Louisiana State University's women's program last month after the signing of Russian Anna Minaeva. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey said in an August 24 ‌statement that Koval, 20, had left for personal reasons. The Kyiv-born forward's departure had ‌come less than two weeks after Minaeva joined the program.

Jordan Chiles to resume competing, eyes 2028 Olympics

Jordan Chiles is returning for a run at her third Olympics, announcing Wednesday she intends to compete in the ​2028 Games in Los Angeles. Chiles shared her decision in a video narrated by basketball legend Michael Jordan.