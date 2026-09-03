Tennis-Tiafoe reaches US Open third round with straight-sets win over Sakamoto

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 07:53 IST
Tennis-Tiafoe reaches US Open third round with straight-sets win over Sakamoto

​Frances Tiafoe claimed a 6-3 ​7-6(2) 7-5 victory over ‌Japanese ​qualifier Rei Sakamoto on Wednesday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The ‌world number 12 is among the leading American hopes of ending a 23-year wait for a home men's champion in New York and ‌did his part to keep that dream alive, feeding off a ‌partisan crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The 28-year-old broke Sakamoto in the opening game of the match and held firm to take the set.

He appeared on ⁠course to ​close out ⁠the second but consecutive double faults opened the door for Sakamoto, who found another ⁠gear and took the set to a tiebreak. Tiafoe, a twice U.S. Open ​semi-finalist, regrouped and won four of the first five points ⁠in the tiebreak to move two sets ahead.

Sakamoto, who reached the main draw ⁠by ​beating his idol, former U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori, showcased his powerful serve, striking 18 aces, but racked up 40 ⁠unforced errors. Tiafoe was relieved to close out the win in straight sets ⁠after being ⁠taken to five in the first round. He next faces either Kamil Majchrzak or Valentin Vacherot.

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