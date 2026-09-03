South Korea to open Sejong presidential office by 2029, move 350 institutions from Seoul

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 08:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 08:34 IST
South Korea to open Sejong presidential office by 2029, move 350 institutions from Seoul

South Korea's government said on Thursday it ​would establish a presidential office ​in the administrative city of Sejong ‌by August ​2029 and relocate about 350 more public institutions from the Seoul metropolitan region, as part of a drive to curb ‌the capital's dominance. The relocations are due to begin in 2027, while the government also plans to complete an additional National Assembly building in Sejong by 2033.

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