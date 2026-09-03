Russia gives foreign airlines clarifications on safety measures, Interfax reports

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 14:12 IST
Russia gives foreign airlines clarifications on safety measures, Interfax reports

Russia's Transport Ministry said ​on Thursday that ​it has provided ‌clarifications to ​foreign airlines about Russian airports' and airspace safety measures after Ukrainian President Volodymyr ‌Zelenskiy warned that flights in Russia had become unsafe. "They work very closely with us and understand all our rules, standards ‌and how we ensure flight safety," Russian news agency ‌Interfax quoted Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin as saying.

He said that the ministry gave the clarifications in response to requests from foreign carriers. On ⁠Wednesday, ​Russian aviation ⁠watchdog Rosaviatsiya issued a statement contradicting Zelenskiy's warning.

"Russian air transport, its ⁠ground infrastructure, continue to operate normally, receiving and dispatching flights, including those ​of foreign airlines," the regulator said. Zelenskiy warned airlines ⁠and insurance companies on Tuesday that the presence of Ukrainian drones ⁠had ​made Russian airspace dangerous to use and said it was effectively closed.

While European and U.S. carriers ⁠have avoided Russian airspace since the start of the Ukraine war ⁠in ⁠2022, airlines from China, Turkey and Gulf states still use it.

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