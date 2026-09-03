Soccer-Hull condemn racist abuse of new signing Vaz

Hull ‌City on ​Thursday condemned racist abuse directed at new signing ‌Robinio Vaz on social media and said they were working with authorities to identify those responsible.

The ‌19-year-old French striker joined the newly promoted ‌Premier League side on loan from Italian club AS Roma on transfer deadline day. "No individual should ever experience ⁠discriminatory ​abuse, and ⁠the club will provide Robinio with our full support," ⁠Hull said in a statement.

"We are also working ​with Humberside Police and other relevant authorities ⁠to identify the accounts responsible for this disgusting abuse, ⁠so ​that appropriate action can be taken against those individuals." Hull have enjoyed a strong ⁠start to life back in the top flight, winning ⁠their ⁠opening two matches, and host Aston Villa on Saturday.