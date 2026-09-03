Israel's Katz threatens broad retaliation if Iran attacks Israel

Defence Minister ​Israel Katz said on ​Thursday that ‌Israel would ​strike Iran's energy and civilian infrastructure if Iran were to ‌attack Israel, the country's latest threat to Tehran amid a sudden recent escalation of U.S.-Iran fighting. Fears of renewed ‌escalation gripped the Middle East this week after ‌the U.S. and Iran exchanged their biggest barrage since July, with Washington striking Iran's southern coast and Tehran ⁠firing ​at U.S. ⁠bases across the region.

Israel, which with the U.S. launched ⁠a joint air war against Iran in February, has ​not been involved in the latest rounds ⁠of fighting. Speaking to defence ministry employees on Thursday, Katz said ⁠that ​an "Iranian attack on Israel would free Israel from any existing limitations on attacking Iran." Katz ⁠added: "We will cripple all of Iran's national military and ⁠civilian ⁠infrastructure - including energy infrastructure - and return Iran deep into the Stone Age and ‌darkness."