Britain ​has summoned ​the Russian charge ‌d'affaires to ​condemn an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle ‌airport last month after the German government said that Russia was responsible for the ‌incident. "The UK stands in full ‌solidarity with Germany following Russia's egregious and reckless attack on Leipzig Airport," the spokesperson said, ⁠adding ​that Russian ⁠attempts to undermine the resolve of Ukraine's allies ⁠were "futile."

"This is the latest in a ​clear pattern of attempts by the Russian ⁠state to undermine our collective security, ⁠and ​that is why today we have summoned the Russian charge d'affaires ⁠to condemn the attack in the strongest terms." Russia ⁠has ⁠rejected the allegations, saying that they are entirely fabricated.