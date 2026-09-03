US trade deficit widens in July; capital goods imports hit record high

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 19:19 IST
US trade deficit widens in July; capital goods imports hit record high

The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in July as strong ​domestic demand boosted imports, positioning trade to exert another ​drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The ‌trade ​shortfall increased 24.4% to $88.6 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit at $90.0 billion.

The deterioration ‌was flagged by data last week showing an import-driven surge in the goods trade deficit in July. Domestic demand soared in the second quarter, a combination of both strong consumer spending and business investment in artificial intelligence. Demand is, however, being satiated ‌with imports, helping to widen the trade deficit.

Imports increased 2.8% to $399.3 billion in July. Goods imports shot up 3.7% to $320.6 ‌billion. Imports of capital goods jumped $14.4 billion to a record high $140.3 billion, reflecting strong increases in computers, computer accessories and semiconductors, likely related to the AI buildout. But imports of industrial supplies and materials, which include petroleum, dropped $1.8 billion. Crude oil imports fell

$1.8 billion amid lower prices. Exports decreased 2.1% to $310.7 ⁠billion, ​with goods shipments dropping 3.0% to $201.0 ⁠billion. They were led by an $8.7 billion decline in industrial supplies and materials, mostly crude oil as well as nonmonetary gold, which is excluded in ⁠the calculation of gross domestic product. Capital goods exports, however, increased $1.9 billion. Consumer goods exports rose $1.7 billion, lifted by pharmaceutical preparations.

The goods ​trade deficit widened 17.3% to $119.6 billion in July. When adjusted for inflation, the goods trade deficit increased 12.7% to $106.4 ⁠billion. Trade subtracted 1.14 percentage points from GDP growth in the April-June quarter. The economy grew at a 1.5% annualized rate last quarter. Imports of services ⁠decreased $0.6 ​billion to $78.7 billion in July, pulled down by charges for the use of intellectual property. Imports of transport services fell but those of travel services increased. Exports of services dipped $0.4 billion to $109.7 billion amid declines in travel, financial and ⁠transport services. Charges for the use of intellectual property rose as did exports of other business services.

Despite aggressive tariffs on ⁠imports, the United States posted record ⁠goods trade deficits with Mexico, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea and Malaysia. The goods trade balance with Switzerland swung into deficit, while the shortfall with Canada decreased $3.7 billion to $3.2 billion in ‌July. The U.S. ‌and Canada are embroiled in a trade war.

TRENDING

1
Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

Diletta Doretti Takes World Bank Group Leadership Role for El Salvador

United States
2
Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Massachusetts primaries test Democratic appetite for generational change

Global
3
US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

US urges hands-off approach to AI regulation at G20 tech meeting

Global
4
Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from elections

Nicaraguan Congress passes Ortega-backed reform excluding opposition from el...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Hidden Ecological Cost of War Fires Emerging Across Eastern Ukraine’s Fragile Pine Forests

How Few Prompted Words Can Change Emotional and Intellectual Voice of AI

From Diesel Generators to Solar-Powered Berths: Practical Blueprint for Zero-Energy Ports

Smarter Factories, Bigger Risks: Why AI Governance Is Becoming Industrial Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026