Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Clippers lose five first-round draft picks, fined $30 million after Leonard probe

The NBA came down hard on the Los ​Angeles Clippers, stripping the team of five first-round draft picks, imposing a $30 million fine and suspending owner ​Steve Ballmer for a year over salary cap circumvention tied to Kawhi Leonard. After ‌a year-long ​probe, the NBA said in a statement on Wednesday that an independent investigation found a pattern of misconduct and multiple significant rules violations by the Clippers organization.

Athletics-American hurdler Russell senses more to come after world record

Olympic champion Masai Russell says she has unlocked "a new level" after breaking the women's 100 metres hurdles world record last week, warning her rivals that there ‌could be even more to come as she targets victories in Brussels and Budapest. Russell stunned the athletics world when she clocked 12.09 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich a week ago, taking three hundredths of a second off Nigerian Tobi Amusan's world record of 12.12.

The Athletic: Dianna Russini violated company rules in Mike Vrabel situation

Dianna Russini violated workplace rules at The Athletic by not disclosing her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, but the former NFL insider's reporting was not biased ‌in his favor, according to the website's investigation into Russini. The Athletic released the findings of its inquiry on Thursday. Russini's actions had been under scrutiny since April, when the New York Post published photos of the reporter and coach ‌at a resort in Arizona in situations that went beyond the typical coach-reporter rapport. After initially being supportive of her, The Athletic's leadership suspended Russini, 43, and she resigned.

Basketball-US prepare for toughest-ever World Cup with Wilson's sudden absence

A'ja Wilson's stunning last-minute pull-out from the FIBA World Cup has afforded the world a sliver of hope against the dominant United States, as the global showpiece event kicks off on Friday with the Americans chasing a fifth straight title. The record four-times WNBA MVP Wilson bowed out of the competition just days before it was set to begin citing health issues. But if they ⁠are sweating her ​absence, the Olympic champions were not ready to show it.

RBC Heritage ⁠added to PGA Tour's Championship Series in '28

The PGA Tour added the RBC Heritage as its ninth regular-season Championship Series event, starting in 2028. The Heritage had been expected to be one of the 23 to 24 tournaments selected for the league's top-tier circuit.

Report: Boston College extends contract of ⁠AD Blake James

Boston College athletic director Blake James has been given a contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Thursday. James has been at Boston College since July 2022 after more than 11 years at Miami (Fla.), the final nine of them as athletic director.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Sabalenka shine ​as US Open catches up after rain delays

Carlos Alcaraz took another solid step in his comeback from injury while fellow defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, as organisers heaved a sigh of ⁠relief after clearing a backlog of rain-delayed matches.

Former winner Daniil Medvedev weathered an avian interruption to soar into the next round, with Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Frances Tiafoe all progressing.

Report: Rockets, Amen Thompson reach 5-year, $208M extension

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $208 million rookie-scale ⁠contract ​extension, ESPN reported Thursday morning. Per the report, Thompson's deal includes a 10% trade kicker.

Argentina to honor Lionel Messi with 10th-minute tribute

All soccer matches in Argentina this weekend will be paused in the 10th minute for a 60-second round of applause to honor superstar Lionel Messi, the Argentine Football Association announced. The tribute follows Messi announcing his retirement from the national team on Monday. Messi, 39, has worn the No. 10 jersey most often while representing Argentina.

Tennis-Influencer boom at US Open ⁠tests boundaries of tennis etiquette

Influencers and content creators armed with smartphones and ring lights have featured prominently in the stands at this year's U.S. Open, as they try to grab the spotlight away from the on-court action at one of ⁠tennis' marquee events. Around 100 content creators were given credentials for the ⁠tournament, organisers said, with 20 of those dedicated to providing coverage of the food and beverage scene alone, where caviar-topped chicken nuggets and the famed "Honey Deuce" cocktail promise viral attention.

NFL-How NFL players are becoming game changers in the fashion industry

NFL players are remembered for what they do on the field, but what they wear off it has become just as highlight-reel-worthy in ‌recent years, helping both the league and its ‌players harness fashion as a tool to grow their brands. A rising interest in athletes’ game-day outfits has helped the relationship ​between fashion and sports evolve into a world of opportunity.