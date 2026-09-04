Trump administration takes mail-in ballot fight to US Supreme Court

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 01:51 IST
Trump administration takes mail-in ballot fight to US Supreme Court

Moving ​aggressively to ‌enforce a ​new U.S. Postal Service rule ‌tightening the use of mail-in ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, ‌President Donald Trump's administration asked ‌the Supreme Court on Thursday to intervene after a judge issued ⁠a ​temporary ⁠order blocking the regulation.

In an emergency request, ⁠the Justice Department asked the Supreme ​Court to lift Boston-based U.S. ⁠District Judge Indira Talwani's order temporarily ⁠preventing ​the USPS from enforcing the new rule, which it ⁠adopted following an executive order ⁠by the ⁠Republican president to restrict mail-in ballots.

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