Moving ​aggressively to ‌enforce a ​new U.S. Postal Service rule ‌tightening the use of mail-in ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, ‌President Donald Trump's administration asked ‌the Supreme Court on Thursday to intervene after a judge issued ⁠a ​temporary ⁠order blocking the regulation.

In an emergency request, ⁠the Justice Department asked the Supreme ​Court to lift Boston-based U.S. ⁠District Judge Indira Talwani's order temporarily ⁠preventing ​the USPS from enforcing the new rule, which it ⁠adopted following an executive order ⁠by the ⁠Republican president to restrict mail-in ballots.