Trump administration takes mail-in ballot fight to US Supreme Court
Moving aggressively to enforce a new U.S. Postal Service rule tightening the use of mail-in ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to intervene after a judge issued a temporary order blocking the regulation.
In an emergency request, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to lift Boston-based U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's order temporarily preventing the USPS from enforcing the new rule, which it adopted following an executive order by the Republican president to restrict mail-in ballots.