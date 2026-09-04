Tennis-Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 01:52 IST
Tennis-Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win

Alexandra Eala of ​the Philippines brushed aside Ukrainian ​Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1 6-4 to ‌reach ​the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, keeping the buzz going for her fervent following ‌in New York.

The 21-year-old lefty lost to Oliynykova in Strasbourg earlier this year but had the right formula this time around as she needed little more than an ‌hour to seal it. She next plays either Iva Jovic of the United ‌States or Briton Francesca Jones.

"My patience and the consistency of my focus - I think that was the key to winning the match today," said Eala. Fresh off her career-breakthrough win in D.C. ⁠last ​month, Eala looked ⁠poised for a fine run in Flushing Meadows as she won the first four games across ⁠a dominant opening set, with 11 winners to none from her opponent.

The two traded ​breaks in a far more competitive second set, where Eala broke her opponent ⁠from the baseline in the seventh game before slamming her foot on the gas and ⁠clinching ​it with an unreturnable serve to the delight of the crowd, as the flag of the Philippines dotted the stands. The first player from the Philippines ⁠to win a WTA Tour-level match was urged on by her compatriots at ⁠Louis Armstrong Stadium, ⁠where signs in Tagalog urged her to fight on.

"I think we all represent something. I'm proud of what I represent," ‌said Eala.

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