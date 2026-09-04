Four dead in Ukrainian attack on Russia's border Belgorod region, officials say

A ​Ukrainian ​strike on ‌Thursday killed four ​people, including two medical ‌personnel, in an attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod, ‌officials said. The region's official ‌headquarters, posting on Telegram, said the dead in Shebekino, ⁠just ​across ⁠the border from Ukraine, included a ⁠doctor, a medic and a ​married couple. Three people were ⁠injured.

The head of Russian-controlled parts ⁠of ​eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Region, meanwhile, said three ⁠civilians died in drone strikes in ⁠three ⁠separate districts of the region.