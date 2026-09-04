Four dead in Ukrainian attack on Russia's border Belgorod region, officials say
A Ukrainian strike on Thursday killed four people, including two medical personnel, in an attack on Russia's border region of Belgorod, officials said. The region's official headquarters, posting on Telegram, said the dead in Shebekino, just across the border from Ukraine, included a doctor, a medic and a married couple. Three people were injured.
The head of Russian-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Region, meanwhile, said three civilians died in drone strikes in three separate districts of the region.