Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 01:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 01:54 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv

Russian drones struck ​and damaged a Coca-Cola ​plant outside the ‌Ukrainian capital ​Kyiv on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Officials said there were ‌no injuries in the strike near the town of Brovary, east of the capital.

"Today, the Russians have ‌hit a Coca-Cola plant with their drone. Coca-Cola is ‌such an enemy that they set it on fire with their Shaheds," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring ⁠to ​Iranian-designed ⁠drones." "It's a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be ⁠unaware that this is an American facility."

Reuters Television ​footage showed firefighting crews arriving at the scene and ⁠smoke rising above the plant and over nearby fields. Andy Hunder, ⁠president ​of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, said the plant's staff were uninjured.

"The ⁠company is working with the relevant authorities to assess the ⁠situation," ⁠Hunder told Reuters. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of people remains top priority."

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