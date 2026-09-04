FACTBOX-EU ban on animal products affects $1.8 billion in Brazilian exports

An EU ban on animal products from Brazil that took effect on ​Thursday affects Brazilian exports worth about $1.84 billion annually, mainly beef ​and poultry, as the bloc seeks guarantees that ‌prohibited ​antimicrobial substances are not used in production. While expectations for a near-term resolution remain low, an EU inspection of Brazil's poultry sector this week has offered some hope for that industry.

Here are ‌some details: AFFECTED EXPORTS

REASONS FOR THE BAN COMPLIANCE AND INDUSTRY RESPONSE