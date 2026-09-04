Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects
Argentine President Javier Milei said on Thursday he would sign a decree to speed up sanctions against companies involved in oil exploration in the Falkland Islands, stepping up pressure on firms operating in the disputed territory without Buenos Aires' approval.
In a national address, Milei said the decree would accelerate enforcement procedures under Argentine law against those participating in oil extraction in territory Argentina considers its own but that remains under British control.