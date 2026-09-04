Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 05:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 05:51 IST
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

​Argentine President Javier ‌Milei said ​on Thursday he would ‌sign a decree to speed up sanctions against companies involved ‌in oil exploration in ‌the Falkland Islands, stepping up pressure on firms operating ⁠in ​the disputed ⁠territory without Buenos Aires' approval.

In ⁠a national address, Milei said ​the decree would accelerate enforcement ⁠procedures under Argentine law against those ⁠participating ​in oil extraction in territory Argentina considers ⁠its own but that remains ⁠under ⁠British control.

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